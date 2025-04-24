‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Icon’s Leg Amputated

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 star Jiggly Caliente’s leg has been amputated after the drag performer “experienced a serious health setback” over the past month.

Thursday, Jiggly’s family shared a statement with fans on social media revealing that the Pose actress, whose real name is Bianca Castro, was hospitalized “due to a severe infection” that resulted in “the loss of most of her right leg.”

“Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of Drag Race Philippines, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future,” the family continued. “Her recovery will be extensive.”

As Jiggly recovers, the family asks for privacy as they all “navigate this difficult journey together.” They added, “While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels.”

The statement concluded, “Bianca’s family and drag house are deeply grateful for the continued outpouring of support, strength, and prayers.”

Jiggly’s announcement was met with an outpouring of love from her Drag Race family, including judge Michelle Visage. “We love you so much my sweet jiggles and we are praying with all we’ve got,” Visage wrote, as Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen added, “Jiggly I love you so much. You always keep it so real. A true diva. Heal up sis.”

Jiggly first competed on Season 4 of Drag Race in 2012 before returning as a contestant on All Stars 6 in 2021, five years after she came out as trans. Jiggly was then asked to become a permanent judge on Drag Race Philippines in 2022.