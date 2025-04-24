TLC Announces New ’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff

The 90 Day Fiance universe continues to grow. TLC has announced a new spinoff to the mothership series.

The new show, 90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE, is described as “an exhilarating rollercoaster ride featuring eight singles from the 90 Day universe who are ready to embark on a quest for love once again, joined by fresh, new faces and romantic hopefuls,” a press release notes. The series is set in Tulum, Mexico.

Seeking love, there will be sparks, flames, disappointments, and overall drama. There’s a twist: the singles are all connected. Jealousy is sure to ignite and things will get messy quick. The romantic adventure will be filled with twists and turns.

The cast includes Tiffany (90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way), Chantel (The Family Chantel), Colt (90 Day Fiancé), Cortney (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), Nigerian musician Usman (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), Tim (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), Jeniffer (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), and Rob (90 Day: The Last Resort).

There will also be a new addition with HUNT FOR LOVE: BETWEEN THE SHEETS, which premieres on Mondays following episodes of 90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE. The one-hour after-show dives deeper into each week’s episodes.

Cast members from this season will provide behind-the-scenes commentary and personal reflections on their heated romances in Tulum giving their specific take. Through never-before-seen footage, viewers will get an exclusive insider look at what really went down, and not just on camera. The mothership series premiered in 2014. It follows long-distance relationships as they navigate challenges that are sometimes difficult to overcome as one partner relocates to another country and has 90 days to decide their future. Thus far, there have been at least 26 spinoffs. All shows air on TLC, with many running in syndication.