Audrey Roloff Opens up About ‘Hard’ Few Weeks of Marriage With Jeremy in New Candid Post

Their life may seem picture perfect on social media, but Audrey Roloff is admitting that her marriage to husband Jeremy Roloff isn’t always easy.

The Little People, Big World couple had tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed daughter Ember in September of 2017, but five years after saying “I do,” they are “working through” troubles in their relationship.

On Tuesday, Roloff took to Instagram to be “vulnerable” and transparent with fans, who oftentimes praise her for having what appears to be the perfect life, about her marriage.

“To be honest, the last few weeks have been hard on our marriage,” she admitted. “We have been working through some things and let’s just say there has been a lot of ‘heated fellowship,’ morning hugs missed, and date nights postponed.”

“We are overworked and exhausted from the pace we’ve been running for too long. We know we need to slow down, but as Dallas Willard puts it, ‘we intend what is right, but we avoid the life that would make it a reality,’” she continued. “Instead, we keep running, keep pushing, keep producing and keep squeezing all the margin out of our lives. It’s robbing our joy, stealing our peace, and hindering our ability to love.”

Roloff went on to acknowledge fan thoughts that “they must just have it all together,” even though in reality “WE DON’T.”

“We fight, struggle, cry, and face challenges just like anyone,” she wrote. “I’m saying this here because if you look at my Instagram feed from the past 3 weeks you don’t see the long tearful conversations, the hurtful remarks, the compiling complaints, the critical spirits, the prideful inner dialogue, or our unloving and disrespectful attitudes.”

Roloff went on to reveal that while she and her husband are smiling in the photo she shared, “this wasn’t a happy night. I cried shortly after we snapped this photo.” She added that she was sharing this truth because she doesn’t want her fans to be “deceived by the highlight reel that is ‘the gram.’”

“We all have a messy behind the scenes reality. ALL OF US. Even the people you follow on social media who seem to be the most ‘real,’” she wrote. “Even they have struggles they don’t share, and hurts the don’t publicize. We all do. And that’s ok!”

Roloff concluded her post by reminding her fans that they “are enough. You are beautifully and wonderfully made. And you are loved.”