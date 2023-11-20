'Little People, Big World': Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Expecting Baby No. 4

Little People, Big World couple Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff are expecting baby number four! The TLC alum, who share children Ember, 6, Bode, 3, and Radley, 2, announced Monday that Audrey is pregnant with the couple's fourth child. Audrey, 32, and Jeremy, 33, shared their big news in a joint Instagram video, which shows the expectant reality personality whispering a secret to her husband, who then passes along the news to their kids one by one. Eventually, Radley hears the secret from his older siblings before shouting enthusiastically, "Big brother!"

"Secrets out... Baby #4 is on the way!!!" the couple wrote in the caption of their announcement. "We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!" The comment section was filled with congratulations from family members and fellow reality stars, as the couple's sister-in-law Tori Roloff left celebratory emojis and Counting On alum Jill Duggar Dillard wrote, "Congrats!" Bachelor alum Madison Prewett also commented under the video, writing. "Oh my goodness!!! So happy for you guys!!" and leaving several heart emojis.

Audrey shut down pregnancy speculation from fans in August after sharing a photo in which she was wearing a blue bikini. The a Love Letter Life author posted screenshots of people DMing her to ask if she was pregnant and posted them alongside another photo in which her stomach looked flatter. "Really guys? Don't we know not to ask this question?" she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "But no, I'm not."

Audrey also defended herself against pregnancy speculation in March after sharing a photo of prenatal supplements on her Instagram Story in response to a fan question, causing some followers to think that she was expecting a fourth child. "Woahhhh y'all can calm down I'm not pregnant just taking a prenatal to prepare my body in advance," Audrey responded at the time on her social media. "I've never been consistent taking it before getting pregnant so trying to get ahead of it this time!"

Audrey and Jeremy have been open about wanting to add another member of the family, previously telling fans in an October 2022 Q&A that they had "never put a number" on how many kids they would have. Audrey did note at the time that she and her husband didn't "feel like [they're] done" with three, however, leaving the door open for more kids down the line.