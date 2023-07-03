'Little People, Big World': Jeremy and Audrey Celebrate Cayman Island Vacation

Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have been enjoying a child-free vacation in the Cayman Islands. According to The Sun, and their Instagram feed, the couple enjoyed the beach and some sunshine together, with Audrey Roloff shedding her outfits to cut a slender figure in her swimsuit.

The entire time has been documented on social media, with Audrey Roloff clearly enjoying herself while praising the existence of artificial tans. "Thank goodness for the pre vacation spray tan," Roloff wrote. She followed it with another snap alongside her husband, Jeremy Roloff, calling him her "best friend" and praising the first vacation they've taken as mom and dad.

The couple was in the Cayman Islands as part of the Young Living Diamond retreat, likely as part of a sales push for their products like essential oils, makeup, supplements, and others. Roloff is on hand as part of her More Than Oils business, owned through Young Living as part of the multilevel marketing company's efforts.

The couple own two businesses on their own, the Roloff Company and Beating 50 Percent, with The Sun confirming that the pair are sticking with their companies despite some setbacks. A report with the Oregon Secretary of State's Office shows that both companies are sporting new descriptions for the business.

"We create marketing content, host a podcast, write books and create resources for folks to live more intentional lives," the description for Roloff Company says. "Blog, podcast, promotional sales, promotional content, book sales," Beating 50 Percent's new description reads.

Audrey Roloff has spoken about their difficulties in the past, detailing things about working with her husband and the perils of balancing it all. "Together we've designed and published 5 books to help encourage and equip families to be more intentional with how they are living/cherishing their life," Roloff wrote. "From working online, to working with our hands renovating our mountain Airbnb cabin, and moving dirt on the farm to prepare for what's to come here... we've always worked together. We've always loved entrepreneurship and honing in new skills through lots of trial and error."

"Some of our businesses have made zero money, some have been extremely profitable, and others have actually cost us. Along the way we've quit/stopped a lot of things in order to start or give more attention to others," she continued. "And it's become more challenging as our family has grown... but I think we will always choose this way of working and all the unknowns and uncertainty that it brings."