'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff 'Shocked' After Son Zach Says He Wants to Buy Family Farm

Zach Roloff has big plans when it comes to his family's farm. In a PEOPLE sneak peek of Little People, Big World's season finale Tuesday, Zach brings up the possibility of buying Roloff Farms for wife Tori and their two kids, Jackson, 3, and Lilah, 11 months, with mom Amy Roloff. Watch the preview here.

"I'm a little nervous to tell my mom I want to buy the farm, because I'm not sure what her reaction will be," Zach tells the camera of approaching his mom about the idea. Amy co-owned the family's farm with ex-husband Matt Roloff for nearly three decades before Amy agreed last season to let Matt buy out her share following their 2016 divorce.

"One thing Tori and me talked about, we've talked about maybe we can move in here," Zach tells his mom. "Maybe we can be the ones that take over the farm, buy the place." The father-of-two continues that he wants his two kids to "grow up on property," adding, "Maybe this could be an option for Tori and I."

The news takes Amy by surprise, especially because his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, has also talked about possibly buying into the family farm. "I think I was shocked that I couldn't even respond," Amy tells the camera. "It was definitely a surprise. I didn't know he was thinking about that. I know Jeremy has been thinking about it for quite some time. It suddenly changes how Matt and I look at this property."

Amy just made the tough decision to move out of the family home in order to start a life with fiancé Chris Marek in a new house, telling her future husband earlier this season that packing up after three decades felt "so weird." She said in an episode of the TLC show earlier this month, "Maybe it's because I thought about it for so long — moving out, the buyout, and everything — that this is just the natural progression but yet, it still feels ... like it's finally here, kind of weird. Still weird."

"I mean, obviously, you know, you go into something, of course I would always think it's forever, and this is it," she continued of leaving the home she and Matt once shared. "I never planned to move but I never planned to get divorced either. You know, life happens. It's a big era of my life over, chapter done." Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. For more on the Roloffs from PopCulture, click here.