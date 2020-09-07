'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Reunites With Son Jeremy and Grandkids in New Photos

✖

Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff may no longer appear on Little People, Big World, but that does not stop them from spending time with their family members still on the show. The couple recently reunited with Roloff's mother, Amy Roloff, who shared a selfie from her visit on Friday. Roloff and Audrey's children, daughter Ember Jean, 2, and 9-month-old son Bode James.

"Had Jer and Auj and kids over the other night. You just know that this mama and grandma was a happy camper," Amy wrote alongside the family photo, with Ember making a funny face. "Loved making dinner for them, gathering around the table and awesome time hanging out [with] the grandkids. Feeding fish, chasing Felix around and playing with stuff animals and shuffleboard. Love my family." Amy added several hashtags, including "grandma time," "love my grandkids" and "Amy Roloff's next chapter."

"Thanks for the most delicious dinner and dessert," Audrey wrote in the comments, alongside a heart-eyes emoji. Although Audrey did not share a photo from Amy's visit on her own Instagram page, she did post a new photo of Bode that was an overload of cuteness thanks to his big smile. "Every night before putting him in his crib I pray that nothing would ever steal his joy," Audrey wrote. "I swear this boy has a special kind of joy. I can’t quite explain it, but it’s abundant, contagious, heartwarming and you can’t NOT smile."

Amy's fans were excited to see Roloff and Audrey on her Instagram page. Some fans said they hope Roloff and his brother Zachary Roloff get along since they are so rarely seen together. "I sure hope Roloff and Zach's families are getting along, seems like forever we have seen pics of everyone together, but Amy you are glowing," one fan wrote.

Roloff and Audrey chose to leave Little People, Big World in 2018 to focus on other projects, like their best-selling book A Love Letter Life. They also finished their second book, turning in a manuscript in May. The book was written during a "pretty rough couple of months" as they welcomed a newborn just before the coronavirus pandemic began. Audrey called finishing the manuscript a mix of emotions, including, "relief, excitement, doubt, exhaustion, nervousness."

As for Amy, she will be seen in the upcoming 21st season of the hit series, which returns on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET. The series will continue exploring the process of Amy moving off the Roloff family farm as she prepares for her wedding with Chris Marek. Amy's ex-husband Matt Roloff, their son Zachary Roloff and his wife Tori are also featured on the show.