‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Responds to Chris Marek Engagement Rumors

Amy Roloff may be head over heels in love with boyfriend Chris Marek, but she isn’t planning on walking down the aisle anytime soon. After rumors surfaced earlier this month that the Little People, Big World star and her boyfriend had become engaged after fans spotted a new ring on her finger, Roloff cleared the air and put the rumors to an end on Instagram.

“Ms. Amy. I spotted a beautiful ring on your finger during your live chat … hmmmm?,” a fan asked in the comments section of Roloff’s most recent Instagram post of herself and Marek.

“No big news. It’s a ring I had remade from a ring I already had. It’s on my right finger,” Roloff replied.

Roloff and Marek first started dating in 2016 after her divorce from ex Matt Roloff was finalized. Speaking to Us Weekly in May, she even opened up about the possibility of one day walking down the aisle again.

“I would definitely love to get married one day,” she said. “But it’s not something that I’m intentionally pursuing.”

The 54-year-old added that she takes “marriage very seriously” and views accepting a proposal as a monumental decision. “If I say yes, then that means my whole heart, everything is into it,” she explained. “I do think [marriage] is forever.”

Roloff explained that one of the keys to her relationship with Marek is communication.

“Relationships go through seasons. You are not the same person when you are 20 years old and when you become empty nesters, or going through kids and all that,” she said. “Both of you are going through that stuff, so keeping the communication and sharing with each other, I think, is very important.”

Marek, too, also seems open to the possibility of one day marrying. During an April episode of the Roloff family’s TLC series, he said that while he’s witnessed plenty of failed marriages throughout the course of his life, he hasn’t given up on the idea.

“I’ve seen a lot of failed marriages, a lot of divorces, in my family. All my siblings, my mother,” he said. “I mean, I saw a lot of examples of people that loved each other but could not live with each other. But I’m certainly not against marriage — I never thought I’d be this age and still single.”

He added that he is “certainly enjoying our journey.”

While wedding bells may not be ringing for Roloff and Marek, they are ringing for another member of the Roloff family. In September of this year, Jacob Roloff and his fiancé Isabel Rock are set to the tie knot, and his mother has been lending a helping hand in the wedding preparations.