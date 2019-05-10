‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Confused Over Amy Roloff’s New Photo With Daughter Molly

Little People, Big World fans are usually looped into the doings of their favorite TLC family, but this past week, social media followers were left confused over Amy Roloff‘s latest photo that led many to wonder if the matriarch had made a major life change.

Setting off the confusion with the aid of a photograph featuring her and daughter, Molly Silvius, Roloff had fans wondering if she renovated her home due to the background looking especially different than her other images.

“I was so happy to see my daughter Molly [Roloff] over Easter. It was a very special time and she inspires me!” the 54-year-old reality star captioned the image of the two on May 6. “Reminds me, for Mother’s Day Check out Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen Today about the beautiful hand-sewn ‘vintage’ aprons and other items at https://amyroloffslittlekitchen.com/ And ARLK’s Mother’s Day Basket Giveaway too! Order today latest tomorrow to best get it there by Mother’s Day. I’m so thrilled about offering these Aprons to you! I’d love to have you share some of your stories about Mom.”

Fans took to the comments section in response to the evident changes in her background, inquiring if she had moved or renovate her home.

“Did you get a new house? Or a remodel on your kitchen?” one fan asked, to which Roloff responded, it was her “daughter’s kitchen.”

As per InTouch Weekly, another fan wrote about how nice it was to see Roloff with her daughter after so many months.

“Amy, you and Molly look adorable in your aprons!!” one fan wrote, as another chimed in, “Nice to see Molly. We live near Spokane and my daughter attends Whitworth.”

Another fan commented how “nice” it was to see Molly, adding that she looks “happy.”

The 25-year-old only daughter of Roloff and ex-husband Matt Roloff married Joel in August 2017 with an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends on the family’s farm in Oregon as previously reported. The ceremony was held in one of Molly’s favorite spots in the woods on the family’s property.

The reclusive daughter doesn’t appear on the show anymore and many fans of the series have taken to Roloff’s comment section with hopes to see her again.

“Will we see Molly on this season?” asked one in a previously noted post, as another echoed the sentiment writing, “It would be great to see Molly again!”

Molly isn’t the only one who does not appear on the show. Her younger brother, Jacob decided to part ways with the series because he felt “limited” by the script.

“I saw a comment on something and somebody was asking why I don’t just do a show since I’m filming myself right now,” the 22-year-old said in an interview with Good Housekeeping. “There’s two ways to do the filming thing — one way is through the show, maybe and the other way is through myself and vlogs. It’s just more free doing it myself, I can do anything, I can say anything, I can talk about anything — I can show whatever I want.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @amyjroloff