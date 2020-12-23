'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Are Finally Getting Married

✖

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Amy Roloff and her fiancé Chris Marek. After their big day was put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Little People, Big World star recently revealed to fans that she will be walking down the aisle and saying "I do" in 2021.

Roloff, who was previously married to Matt Roloff for 27 years, confirmed the exciting news in a Tuesday Instagram post, in which she told her 1.2 million followers, "I guess this is really happening." Sharing a photo of herself wearing a “bride to be” sash as she posed in front of a wedding boutique with beautiful dressed displayed in the window, she went on to write, "I'm over the moon with love for Chris and I. Here's to an exciting 2021 - full of Faith Love Hope. Merry Christmas." She added the hashtags "it's happening" and "wedding 2021."

While Roloff did not reveal an exact date for her big day, news that the wedding will finally be moving forward came as welcomed news to fans, who have eagerly been awaiting their vows for some time now. The couple became engaged in 2019, and while they had initially been planning to tie the knot in 2020, Roloff revealed during a Facebook Live with friend Lisa Dixon at the start of the year that the wedding would be postponed, as the original date "wasn't going to work." Roloff's son, Zach Roloff, later told Us Weekly in October that the wedding was "on hold" and likely wouldn't happen until 2021 due to the pandemic. Speaking with the outlet, Zach explained that "no venues" seem to be accepting dates right now, which has slowed the couple's progress.

Roloff and Marek's romance sparked in 2016 following the finalization of her divorce from Matt. Over the course of their relationship, and in the years leading up to their engagement, they had expressed a desire to one day get married. Marek finally dropped to one knee and proposed in September of 2019. Marek popped the question as the couple celebrated their third anniversary, with Roloff writing for her fans on social media, "I cried, he had tears and of course I said YES!" She added, "I'm engaged and couldn't be happier. I love this man so much. I'm blessed. I'm happy. I'm so looking forward to continuing our life journey together."

Roloff was previously married to her ex-husband Matt. The former couple split in 2015, nine years after their TLC series premiered. Along with Zach, they also share sons Jeremy and Jacob and daughter Molly.