'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Cherishes Family for Christmas After Year Full of Drama

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff spent the Friday before with her son Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey Roloff. Audrey shared a group of photos and videos from the fun family day, including images of Amy with her grandchildren, Body, Ember, and Radley. The slice of family happiness comes at the end of a dramatic year for the Roloff family.

One of Audrey's posts showed Amy posing in front of her Christmas tree with Audrey and Jeremy's children. "Christmas at Mimi's," Audrey captioned the picture. Audrey also shared a clip of Amy making desserts with Ember. "Mimi crushing it with the dinner and dessert as usual," she wrote, notes InTouch Weekly.

The snapshots showed no hint of the family drama playing out during the latest season of LPBW. Amy's ex-husband Matt Roloff endangered his relationship with his sons Jeremy and Zach Roloff by putting a portion of Roloff Farms up for sale in May and refusing to sell to them. The deal did not go as Matt had hoped. In November, he teamed up with iTrip.net Vacation Rentals to offer short-term rentals. The show hasn't caught up to that development yet.

During the Dec. 20 episode of LPBW, Amy told the cameras she did not think she and Matt's children will go to pumpkin season because of the feud. "I'll admit, it's not like I am 100 percent jumping up and down for joy because I still think I have some personal emotions and thoughts behind, you know, the farm, and what has gone down and everything," Amy said.

Although Roloff Farms is still an important location for the family, Amy said she could understand why her children might choose to avoid it. "The farm will always be Roloff Farms," Amy said, notes Entertainment Tonight. "The Roloffs grew up there. But there's a part of me that can definitely understand and see why not all the kids would be there because they don't consider it their farm anymore. Maybe in time, that will change depending on what happens to this farm, but I think at this very second it's Matt's farm. It's their dad's farm, and it's sad."

Despite the drama, the Roloffs have remained hopeful that they are on the road to burying the hatchet. "I would say that the status of the relationship if I had to summarize it, it's on the right path," Matt told Entertainment Tonight in October. "We've had some setbacks in recent years. We've shared all of those in the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released. But we're definitely working."

In June, Audrey told fans that she and Jeremy had hoped to own a portion of his family's farm at some point. That was not meant to be though and they bought their own farm in Oregon. Their new farm reportedly cost $1.5 million and includes four acres of land.