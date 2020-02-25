‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Sees ‘Light at the End of the Tunnel’ Following Farm Exit

Amy Roloff sees the “light at the end of the tunnel” when it comes to her move from Roloff Farms to a new home with fiancé Chris Marek. The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram Friday to share how her move has been going after more than three decades in the home she previously shared with ex-husband Matt Roloff.

“A beautiful day…. I see light at the end of the tunnel as I move my things out of the farmhouse,” Amy captioned a gallery of photos of her basement, packed with books and bins. “The basement area was tough. It reminded how much I miss and Love teaching. I can’t take it all with me though, just because, I’ll need to leave most of it behind and hopefully donate/give away to a good cause.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Feb 21, 2020 at 2:50pm PST

“I couldn’t resist taking a few more books though,” she admitted. “I love reading and love reading to kids. I hope to get many chances to read to my grandkids as much as possible. I think if I could have one room just full of books I would have it. Why I think libraries are so important in communities, especially small towns. Anyway… I’m rambling. I better get another box and fill it with books I just can’t leave behind or give away quite yet. Hope you’re having a Good Friday!”

Amy has been chronicling this move on Instagram for the last few months since announcing she had finally come to a decision about how to move forward as a partial owner of the farm with her ex.

“I’m doing most of it myself – after 30 years – I’m going through everything and oh what memories come flooding my mind of a lot of things that went on in this house raising four kids,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “And I’m thankful I got to do it though it’s been hard and tough purging. Oh I’m sure I’ll be doing more once I get ‘stuff’ to my new house thinking ‘why did I pack this?’”

“I’m thrilled to see some light at the end of this long journey of moving, purging, packing and moving into my new house. Woohoo!” she added. “Sometimes I don’t know whether to jump up and yell ‘Hooray’ or cry. I do know I feel relieved. More adventures to explore, plan for all the while being grateful Chris is by my side rooting for me and helping so much. He has been tremendous.”

Photo credit: TLC