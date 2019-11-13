‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Slammed by Fans After Revealing Her ‘Tough Week’

Little People, Big World fans are calling Audrey Roloff out following an Instagram post about her “tough week.” After the TLC star and mom-of-one, who is currently 32-weeks pregnant with her second child, took to the social media platform to detail the difficulties of the past few days following her husband Jacob Roloff’s surgery and amid potty training her daughter, fans were quick to take issue with the post.

“It’s been a tough week,” Roloff wrote in part. “Although I absolutely love these photos [crying emoji] this past week has looked a lot more like chasing a naked toddler around a messy house, little kid potties in our living room, helping either Jeremy or Ember go to the bathroom, scrubbing carpets and crayon-stained floors, all while wearing the same oatmeal-stained pajamas that I haven’t changed in two days eeek.”

Although meant to shed light on the fact that her life isn’t picture-perfect, as it sometimes appears, some fans took issue with what they deemed everyday struggles.

“Do all that and work a forty hour week driving a bus. [You’re] a stay at home mom,” one fan criticized, The Hollywood Gossip reports.

“Audrey, this is life,” a second commented.

A third person suggested that Roloff should count her blessings, even when things get tough, as it could be much worse.

“It goes too fast, and you just do not have any idea how blessed your week sounds to me,” they wrote. “My daughter and son in law had to make the horrifying decision of when to pull the respirator from their one month old only son. We only wish we could potty train him and chase him around the house. But they never will. They are working on his obituary, and deciding on an urn for his ashes. I know it is hard for you… but count your blessings and thank the lord for your trials…and pray for others who may have worse.”

Not everyone was so quick to criticize, though, and Roloff’s post drew plenty of support from her followers.

“In case no one has told you lately you are doing an amazing job,” one applauded. “You are a wonderful mother and wife. Beautiful pictures. Sending love your way.”

“Absolutely gorgeous!! Sometimes life throws everything at us all at one time, just to test us! You got this!” another commented.

Roloff and her husband are currently expecting their second child together. The little one is set to arrive in January and will join big sister Ember Jean.