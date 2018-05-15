Lisa Vanderpump Scolds ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent for Trading Sex for Gifts

Lala Kent may be one of the most beloved members of the Vanderpump Rules cast, but during Monday’s reunion episode, Lisa Vanderpump called her out for accepting gifts for sex.

When host Andy Cohen asked Kent about the gifts her boyfriend, wealthy Hollywood producer Randall Emmett, gives her, she bragged about receiving “shoes, purses, cars.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Co-star Scheana Marie, who recently split with beau Robert Valletta after a rough season quipped, “materialistic things,” under her breath, but Kent was quick to defend herself against her former friend.

“Everyone can sit there and be like, ‘Her man does this, her man does that.’ It’s like, okay, you’re just mad ’cause your man doesn’t do that,” she said.

“Whenever I make music, it comes out of my pocket. My rent? My man gave me a cap, which, we are well above the cap, so mama payin’ a lot for rent. As far as my cars go, it’s like, ‘Here’s the lease, but you best be payin’ insurance,’” she continued.

When a shocked Cohen asked, “Multiple cars?” she mentioned that she was driving a $147,000 BMW i8.

“Like Lisa [Vanderpump], I have it for a few months just to like dink around,” Kent said, before Vanderpump quickly jumped in to mention that she earns the money herself that allows her to live such a life of luxury: “Not like Lisa. Lisa works for it and doesn’t have somebody paying for it.”

“I love Lala, but she’s not exactly the quintessential feminist if she’s talking about, ‘Well, I give a BJ, and I get the jewellery,’” Vanderpump continued.

“Well, keep in mind I’m blowing my boyfriend,” Kent said. “I’m not blowing some random guy for the jewellery. C’mon!”

Kent then defended her controversial relationship with Emmett, who was technically still married when the two started hooking up. “Well, when I met Rand, he had a legal separation so I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong,” she said.

Kent wasn’t the only member of the cast to get slammed over their lifestyle, with Tom Schwartz taking the hot seat next for getting wasted and kissing a woman who was not wife Katie Maloney. On the show, he told Cohen that he was going to try and cut down his drinking to avoid another cheating incident.

Part three of the Vanderpump Rules reunion will air Monday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @Lala Kent