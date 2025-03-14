Lisa Barlow Looking to ‘Move Forward’ With ‘RHOSLC’ Castmates After Explosive Reunion (Exclusive)

Lisa Barlow is ready to “move forward” after that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 reunion.

The Bravo star opened up about where she stands with her castmates after the explosive fifth season to PopCulture.com while promoting Clorox’s Clean Feels Good campaign on Thursday, March 13, saying that while there were “a lot” of things that didn’t get resolved at the reunion, she’s someone who can always “work it out.”

“I’m a bouncer, like I can move forward really quickly with people,” Barlow explained. “I’m very forgiving. I put myself in other people’s shoes, so I think I give a lot of grace, but there’s always stuff that does not get resolved at the reunion.”

She continued, “This reunion I felt like there were so many things to resolve that a lot of it did not get resolved, and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one that feels that way. But you know there’s a whole ‘nother season to work it out.”

(Photo by: Koury Angelo/Bravo)

After going head-to-head with fellow Housewives Whitney Rose, Bronwyn Newport and Angie Katsanevas during the reunion, which wrapped in February, Barlow said she’s happy to forgive, but she’s not forgetting.

“I’m always positive, but I’m also smart. So I think that there’s things where I’m like, hey if it happens more than once, it’s probably a habit for someone or not going to change. It’s probably part of their personality,” the VIDA tequila founder told PopCulture. “So once you know how people maneuver, I think it’s easier for me to know that’s not a good person for me, that’s not someone I would ever share anything with, and you get to learn people pretty well.”

But how does Barlow unwind from a stressful reunion? “After the reunion this year I actually went to Sabrina Carpenter’s premiere party and then to a gay bar,” Barlow said, “but as soon as I got home, the way I think and the way I process and decompress is by cleaning.”

Referencing Clorox’s Clean Feels Good campaign, which reimagines what brings small moments of satisfaction into people’s daily lives, Barlow pointed out that getting everything cleaned and sanitized when she returns from a busy trip or filming is “how I think through everything.”

(Photo courtesy of Clorox)

The mother of two, who shares sons Jack, 20, and Henry, 13, with husband John Barlow, is also reaching for her Clorox products as she prepares for her eldest son to return home in just over two months from his two-year Mormon Church mission in Colombia.

“We’re so excited getting ready for Jack to come home and getting everything in place for him to feel like he never left,” Barlow said. And while Jack is “really thriving” in Colombia, his mother is “so excited” to have him back home.

“I used to cry in his room — I would go on his bed and just cry and like make videos for him,” she said, laughing as she added, “But he probably won’t want to watch any of them because they’re all me crying, telling him how much I love him.”

She added, “Clorox is a big part of our daily lives and for me, it’s been fun getting his room ready. …For me, it’s important to have everything spotless for him and clean so that when he comes home he feels super comfortable.”