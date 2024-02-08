Lisa Barlow Teases 'RHOSLC's 'Best Season Ever' for Season 5 (Exclusive)

Lisa Barlow is ready to move forward on Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – without any "trolls." Following the explosive end of Season 4 of the Bravo series, the RHOSLC star opened up to PopCulture.com about what's to come in the wake of Reality Von Tease – and why she won't be the "villain" of Season 5.

"I'm so over the trolls," she told PopCulture while promoting the Glam Getaway by Clorox Sweepstakes. "So I'm relieved that there's no more Reality Von Tease, and no more trolls. But I think what people are starting to find out is Salt Lake is full of interesting, dynamic people. There's so many of them here." She added that while "every year, everyone's like, 'Can they top the last year?' I actually think based on what I've seen so far, I think we're going to have our best season ever."

With Monica Garcia off of Housewives after her involvement with a troll account targeting Jen Shah and her fellow castmates called Reality Von Tease, Barlow said it feels like she and Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas can "finally move free" of their former castmates' influence. "There's no more retread information being shared, old stuff that we've already dealt with," she explained. "I just feel like it gives us a fresh start, and we're in such a different place in our relationship. So I think you're going to see more depth and dimension to those relationships. There's always something going on."

Barlow won't be signing up to be a part of anyone else's storyline, however. After Rose said on the Feb. 1 episode of The Viall Files that Barlow has "always been the villain" the Vida Tequila founder told PopCulture she won't be engaging with her co-star's label. "How am I the villain?" she asked. "If the villain means you tell the truth and are like an accountant with receipts, I am the villain."

She continued, "I think some people have a hard time. If you lie about me, I'm going to tell the truth about myself, and you can't say I'm insensitive, or I should just say sorry. If you lie about me, you should say you're sorry. I don't owe an apology. And I think if that makes me a villain, I guess I'm a villain. ...But I never talk derogatory about any of my castmates. I'll explain situations, but to put a label on me after we just experienced a real villain, and not just one, [but] two is interesting to me." Barlow added directly to her castmate, "I'm not a storyline [for] Season 5. I'm putting it out there. I am not the storyline [for] Season 5. Find a new one."

(Photo: Clorox)

Barlow is keeping her hands clean of the drama on Bravo and at home with her partnership with Clorox. "I'm a very clean person. Even my makeup team knows, 'Don't touch Lisa's face,'" she told PopCulture. "I don't like germs. With Sundance [Film Festival], we have to keep everything disinfected, and the nice thing about Clorox is it gets rid of 99.9% of viruses. So it's so great. So you don't have to worry about things like that. ...And with Sundance, and being around so many people, it was nice to have it with us, because it's, 'Wipe everything down. Make sure it's clean and spotless.' But it's a very natural, organic partnership, and I love that I'm a part of it."

To get a taste of the Bravo glamour, fans can enter Clorox's Glam Getaway sweepstakes through Feb. 28 for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City that includes two Watch What Happens Live! tickets, hotel, glam treatments and a shopping spree.