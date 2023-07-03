Lexi Cayla Speaks out on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Breakup

Lexi Goldberg is opening up about her surprising split from girlfriend Raelyn "Rae" Cheung-Sutton. Goldberg, who goes by Lexi Cayla on social media, spoke to PEOPLE following The Ultimatum: Queer Love's reunion last month, explaining what it was that ultimately caused her and Rae to go their separate ways.

Lexi revealed that "trust that was broken" during filming ended up being one of the final nails in the coffin of her relationship with Rae. "We couldn't get to a place where we were just moving forward completely," she told the outlet in an article published June 7, adding that while she and Rae had a "good friendship" and "a lot of love" between them, "It just isn't the type of love that is meant to last us for what I hope is a 50-year marriage." As for rumors that infidelity was the cause of their breakup, Lexi shut down the speculation, saying there was "no infidelity in the long run. Nothing that happened post-engagement." She insisted, "It just really was stuff that we were hurting from our time on set."

One day after The Ultimatum's reunion episodes aired on Netflix, Lexi did a "hard launch" of her new relationship with photographer Kristin "Zanc" Zancanelli. "Never felt more alive than with you," the model captioned a TikTok. That same day, Lexi shared how she and Zanc came to meet through her time on the reality relationship show.

"Back during one of the hardest months of my life, I let my best friend do a photoshoot of me wearing my reunion dress," she recalled on Instagram. "It's so incredibly amazing to see the smile that this woman put on my face even as a friend in some of my darkest moments. I feel overwhelmed by how I see myself through her lens, how clearly happy she made me."

She continued, "Flash forward to today, this woman has taken absolutely every inch of space my heart has to give. She's made me more comfortable in my own skin, in my own body, in my own sexuality, in whatever I want to wear. I feel every day the way I look in this picture: happy." While life has been "complicated and messy" for Lexi, she said she was excited to go public with her new boo. "I hope every one of you gets to experience the love I do every single day," she wrote.