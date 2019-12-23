Leland Chapman’s Wife Jamie Pilar Shares Steamy, Intimate Bathtub Photos Ahead of Christmas

It has been a roller coaster 2019 for Leland Chapman and wife Jamie Pilar. Not only did they have to deal with the loss of Leland’s mother Beth in June, but the couple also faced their own health issues that landed him in the hospital and forced her to defend him on social media.

But the one constant is that Leland and Jamie seem to be happy together and aren’t afraid to show their love on social media. The most recent example comes as part of a steamy photo set on Instagram that shows the couple embracing and enjoying each other in the bath.

The photographs come courtesy of Magic Moments Photography and show the couple embracing in the bathtub and in their bedroom. It’s a mixture of classic Christmas romance and racy intimacy that has come to be expected from the couple online.

“There’s no where I’d rather be, with no one I’d rather be with than you,” Pilar captioned one of the photos.

Fans were impressed with the photos, while also sharing a little confusion at who was taking the photos, missing the credit in the caption to the photo.

“Y’all are literally couple goals,” one fan wrote.

“Love you guys. Y’all are my favorite bad ass couple. Stay humble girl,” another added with a kissing emoji.

“Beautiful! It speaks volumes of your love and the talent of a photographer to feel the love coming from a picture. It is as if we were there and knew you both personally! Much love to you and your beautiful family this Christmas,” a third wrote.

Another tub photo features more of the same, with Pilar continuing to praise Chapman.

“No one in the world compares to you,” Pilar wrote adding a white heart emoji.

Chapman also shared two photos from the shoot on his own personal page, captioning one of the tub photos with a more humorous tone than his wife.

“I guess this modeling stuff ain’t too bad,” Chapman wrote.