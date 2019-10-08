LeAnn Rimes Joins ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot as Special Guest

County singer LeAnn Rimes is the newest celebrity to join HGTV’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot as a special guest. She will join Modern Family star/new host Jesse Tyler Ferguson and building experts to help families in need on the series. Rimes will appear in one episode of the 10-episode revival, airing in early 2020.

“I was an avid fan of the original Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, so when I heard about the reboot on HGTV, I just had to have a hand in it,” Rimes said in a statement. “It’s an honor to help renovate a dream home for a deserving family, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work. Let’s move that bus, y’all!”

Frequent Home Makeover experts will appear on the episode, including designers Darren Keefe, Breegan Jane and Carrie Locklyn.

“LeAnn is passionate about inspiring people, and she has connected with millions of fans through her music,” HGTV President Jane Latman added in a statement. “We are excited to have her on our renovation team to make a difference in the lives of these special families.”

Extreme Makeover originally ran on ABC from 2003 to 2012, with carpenter Ty Pennington as host. Pennington was originally quiet about being replaced with Ferguson, but he recently told TMZ he is “excited” for the new edition of the series.

“It’s one of the best shows, I think, ever, changing people’s lives,” Pennington said. “Hopefully he’ll get to do that, too. Because that’s really the fun part, when you put your heart and soul into designing something for somebody and seeing that reaction. That’s what it’s all about.”

Pennington said being involved in the show will be “the best thing to ever happen” to Ferguson.

“I was so inspired by the original series and now I can’t wait to help families as the new host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” Ferguson said when he was hired this summer.

“Jesse’s participation as host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is one of the ways that HGTV will put its own creative lens on the series. We’ll make some variations to creative aspects of the show, but it will always deliver the great storytelling that made it one of the most iconic and successful properties in television,” Latman said. “Jesse’s a funny guy, with a warm, caring nature who will help us find the humor and joy in every situation, so that will make this a unique viewing experience for everyone.”

As in the original series, each episode will focus on people trying to help another person in their community with a big home overhaul. The homes will be completed in seven days while the families are sent away. Builders, designers and landscapers will have to keep an eye on the clock to make sure everything is ready when the families return.

Tarek El Moussa is expected to be one of the celebrities appearing in the first 10 episodes. The Flip or Flop star revealed he was working on the show in an August Instagram video.

Rimes has a long history with charitable causes, and received the Academy of Country Music’s Humanitarian Award in 2009. She also won the Best New Artist Grammy in 1997 and Best Female County Vocal Performance for “Blue” in 1998. Rimes has a CMT Music Award for “Til We Ain’t Strangers Anymore,” her duet with Bon Jovi.

