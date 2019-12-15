Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon’s Cryptic Post Raises Questions About ‘Mama June’ We TV Series Cancellation

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon appeared to tease that Mama June: From Not to Hot might be coming to an end. Back on Dec. 4, the reality TV star shared a family photo on Instagram and told fans, “That’s a wrap for now.” Since the series finished its third season in May 2019, Shannon’s mother, “Mama June” Shannon has faced legal issues and was forced to sell her Hampton, Georgia home in November.

“It’s been fun, crazy, and a emotional ride but that’s a wrap for now,” Shannon wrote on Instagram, alongside a heart and citing emoji. The accompanying photo shows the family sitting at a carnival game with their backs to the camera.

Fans feared this meant From Not to Hot, although Shannon said there has been no confirmation.

“Either they finished filming or shows canceled [please] no,” one fan wrote.

“Only time will tell,” Shannon replied.

“Is the show canceled?” another fan asked, but Shannon only replied with a winking emoji and another emoji with a hand over its mouth.

“No more shows? What?” one fan chimed in, to which Shannon replied, “Who knows?”

Other fans suggested they could do a spin-off featuring just Shannon and her sisters, including Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

“Hoping for the best for all of you…I want you to have a Tv show of ur own.. with hubby daughter / honey boo… your do down yo earth…” one fan wrote.

“Have a sister show spin off!!” another fan wrote.

Mama June: From Not to Hot tracked Mama June’s weight loss transformation and debuted on WE tv in February 2017, three years after TLC canceled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Since the show’s third season ended in May, Mama June and boyfriend Geno Doak have been in trouble with the law. In October, the two pleaded not guilty to charges related to crack cocaine possession.

Doak and Mama June were arrested at an Alabama gas station in March, and she was indicted by a grand jury in September. Doak was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and domestic violence. Mama June was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe.

Amid the legal issues, Shannon sold her Georgia home for $225,00 in November. She reportedly decided to live in an RV with Doak to travel around the country. This reportedly made a rift between Mama June and her children over the relationship with Doak deeper.

Mama June was reportedly seen in McDonough, Georgia looking “disheveled” outside a convenience store before Thanksgiving. This appeared to confirm she did not spend the holiday with her family. Days before Thanksgiving, Shannon did share a photo with her sister Jessica, with her mother nowhere in sight.

“SISTERS make the bad times good and the good times UNFORGETTABLE,” Shannon wrote in the caption.

