Lamar Odom Wants Khloe Kardashian to Join the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House

Lamar Odom is ready to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house, and he’s playing to win. The former NBA player told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Feb. 2 premiere of the CBS show that was “hoping” to see ex-wife Khloé Kardashian in the house by his side, but that he wouldn’t be holding back when it came to gameplay.

“Well, I’m hoping I’ll bump into Khloé Kardashian,” Odom said of his soon-to-be housemates. “I don’t really dislike or hate anybody, just anybody that doesn’t have a good spirit, anybody that’s not coming into the house with a good spirit.” He continued, “If I gotta get down – if my roommates are making me act ruthless, then you’ll see a really ruthless side of me, but hopefully we won’t have to see that side.”

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum won’t be sharing a house with her ex this season, Odom will be competing for a grand prize of $250,000 against former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, style expert Carson Kressley, Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan, Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, singer/songwriter and choreographer Todrick Hall, Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Teddi Mellencamp, Olympian Mirai Nagasu and UFC fighter Miesha Tate.

“I’m a competitor by nature. I love to compete. I love to win, so, I guess that’s why I decided to be on the show,” Odom told ET of his decision to join the house. “I haven’t watched a lot of the show, so I’m still learning about the show, but I’m definitely gonna win. …I’ve won two championships in L.A. already, so I think I deserve a third one.”

Odom is admittedly not a superfan of the show, and he confessed he’s nervous about living with a bunch of strangers for three weeks. “I don’t know these people. I guess those nerves will go away as soon as I’m in the house, you know, get to say hello for the first time, or feel people out,” he explained. “I’m really good at feeling people out, so, I think I’ll do pretty good at this job.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs multiple episodes a week throughout February, with eviction episodes airing Fridays and Mondays and the finale airing on Feb. 23. Don’t miss the Season 3 premiere Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.