‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast Hints Revealed by Julie Chen

The cast for Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother has yet to be revealed. But, on Wednesday, host Julie Chen Moonves did provide some clues as to who fans can expect to see. So, who’s joining the cast?

Chen Moonves shared clues for 11 individuals who will be competing on the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother, which will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 2 on CBS. The first houseguest is a former basketball player who is linked to a reality TV family. The next celebrity houseguest gained fame in the ’90s for being a part of one of the most “influential musical groups in the world.” Next, Chen Moonves said that fans can expect a “famous housewife.” Another houseguest will be bringing the laughs, as they’ve been known to crack jokes “on Saturday nights.”

https://twitter.com/CBS/status/1486460848407146496

A Winter Olympian will be entering the fray, one who has earned a bronze medal. One of the houseguests, a noted superfan of Big Brother, is billed as an “idol” who is known for singing and dancing. Chen Moonves shared that another of the houseguests is the daughter of a rock star who is known for keeping things “real.” The next is described as a “pageant queen, model, actress, and reality TV star” who was once known as the “girl at the rock show.” She also shared that an actor who knows “a thing or two” about sitcoms will appear on the series.

A fighter in the Top 15 UFC Women’s Bantamweight Rankings is set to compete. Finally, a houseguest with an “eye for style” will take on the Celebrity Big Brother challenge. Fans are already hard at work trying to figure out who’s on the cast. Read on to check out some of their guesses to Chen Moonves’s clues.

Lamar Odom?

https://twitter.com/Hec718/status/1486508210362228740

Lamar Odom fits the bill of Chen Moonves’ first clue. He’s a former basketball player and has a connection to the most famous reality TV family, the Kardashians, as he was previously married to Khloe Kardashian.

Teddi Mellencamp?

https://twitter.com/cTiffney/status/1486495672639660035

Teddi Mellencamp, being the daughter of rock star John Cougar Mellencamp and a former star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, seems like a lock for many fans. Before Chen Moonves’ clues, she was one of the rumored names for the season’s cast.

Charlie Sheen?

https://twitter.com/BBUS_2022/status/1486472308403458051

Chen Moonves’ sitcom actor clue could point to someone from Two and a Half Men. Some think it could be Charlie Sheen while others are guessing Jon Cryer.

Todrick Hall?

https://twitter.com/nursecory2017/status/1486503269958656002

Big Brother fans immediately posited that Todrick Hall is on the cast. He’s a superfan of the show and recently hung out with several members of the Big Brother 23 cast.

Shanna Moakler?

https://twitter.com/khalisha_t/status/1486464873408208900

The “girl at the rock show” clue could point to Shanna Moakler being on the cast. Moakler has been in the press recently for her thoughts on her ex-husband Travis Barker’s new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

Tracy Morgan?

https://twitter.com/shriley41802/status/1486501755764551683

Thanks to Chen Moonves saying that the comedian will be “staying alive,” fans think Tracy Morgan could be joining the show. Not only does he have a Netflix special titled Staying Alive but he’s also a former Saturday Night Live star.

Carson Kressley?

https://twitter.com/rpdr_thingssss/status/1486472560518877185

It seems like the last clue could be pointing to someone from Queer Eye. While it could be someone from the original cast or the reboot, many are guessing Carson Kressley.