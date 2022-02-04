Lamar Odom Admits Embarrassing Bedroom Incident for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cameras

Lamar Odom is making headlines for his time in the Celebrity Big Brother house. The NBA champion has been getting a lot of attention for his comments of him reminiscing about his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. But he just became a trending topic for something more embarrassing. In a clip released Friday, Feb. 4, Odom admits to having an accident while laying in his bed. “I just let the world know that I took a s–t in my bed,” he said as he walked into the bathroom. His roommates did not believe him

“No you didn’t,” one contestant who was showering said to Odom. “I did,” he confirmed. “I had to clean it up in front of the world.” Odom, 42, says the unexpected incident said he “trashed” his stomach by drinking too much milk. “Now I got the bubble gut,” he added.

Before his accident, Odom began making headlines for his remarks on his famous ex. In episode one, he told a housemate that he was “hoping that my ex-wife was in here. I wanted to see her so bad.” He added: “I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night,” calling her “the one and only.”

The two were married from 2009 to 2016. They even starred in their own spinoff, Khloé & Lamar, which aired for two seasons and featured their unisex fragrance “Unbreakable.” Their divorce was finalized after Kardashian helped to nurse Odom back to health following his near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel. She even called the divorce off during that time to ensure Odom was under great care. Before the divorce, their marriage was plagued with Odom’s drug use and cheating scandals. Still, he says he is beyond regretful.

“When you take a vow under the Lord’s eye, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn’t,” he said on the show. “It kind of haunts me now that I didn’t. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it, it’s like therapy.”

Beyond Kardashian, he says her family was great to him. “I do miss her and her family dearly. Even just to the family, I’m sorry I let them down. They had so much faith in me and gave me my own nickname, Lammy. I would do anything to make it up,” he said. “I was really looking forward to having children with her. … I just want her to take her out to eat and tell her sorry.”