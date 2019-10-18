Kylie Jenner’s Viral ‘Rise and Shine’ Song Gets ‘The Voice’ Treatment Courtesy of Miley Cyrus

In a recent YouTube video featuring Kylie Jenner giving fans an office tour of Kylie Cosmetics, the 22-year-old sounds off with a soulful tune towards the end as she wakes her daughter Stormi up from a nap. That clip has now gone viral and has caught not only the attention of fans, but also celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

Now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s follower can’t help but wonder if Jenner might decide to start a music career — since she’s managed to conquer the makeup world, reality tv world and surpassed her family, and most people in general, when it comes to money being one of the youngest self-made billionaires!

In the clip Cyrus shared to her Instagram Story, we see a fake video of Jenner standing on The Voice stage as she sings the quick line “Rise and Shine” while judges Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera and Cyrus all turn their chairs around to cheer for Jenner.

The video took off among fans, Jenner even took to Instagram herself to share a photo of her face in the middle of the sun.

View this post on Instagram no caption needed A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 17, 2019 at 10:50am PDT

The young star’s daughter Stormi was caught dancing to a remix done of the one-liner, however, she thought it was her dad Travis Scott, but Jenner made sure her she understood that it was “mommy” singing.

In the clip, Stormi shows off her dance moves while Jenner reacts saying, “Yes! Do you like it?”

Stormi replied with,” Daddy sings!” but Jenner tells her, “No, baby, that’s mommy!”

However, the 1-year-old seemed confused by that responding with, “Mommy?”

While fans are totally amused by Jenner’s singing talents, her daughter seemed less than entertained because all she really wanted was to hear her dad’s music as she proceeded to say, “Daddy singing.”

Jenner jokingly responded with, “Oh, you want daddy singing? I’m not good enough?” she asked before saying, “Okay, okay” as she grabbed the phone to change it over to Scott’s music.

Jenner has told fans via social media that Stormi is very much a daddy’s girl and loves listening to his music. No word yet on whether Jenner will join the music industry or not, but she does seem to appreciate the attention from it. Grande even asked the reality star if she could possibly use the line for a new song, and Jenner said she had no problem with that so long as she could be in the music video!