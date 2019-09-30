Kylie Jenner Unveils Bubble Gum Pink Photo Shoot After Recent Illness, Hospitalization

Kylie Jenner appears to be doing well since her recent hospitalization, as the make-up mogul shared new photos from a shoot where she wore a unique bubble-gum pink outfit. The 22-year-old Jenner was reportedly hospitalized with flu-like symptoms last week. The hospital visit meant Jenner was unable to attend a makeup line launch in Paris during Fashion Week.

On Saturday, Jenner shared a trio of photos showing herself in a one-piece pink outfit with unique cut-out patters. “A goodie,” she wrote in the captions for one of the pictures, adding “Hubba hubba” in another caption.

Jenner was taken to a hospital in the Los Angeles area after she came down with a serious bug. She started for several days, and was forced to miss the Primetime Emmys on Sept. 22. She was scheduled to present an award alongside sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, but was unable to. Her symptoms reportedly included dizziness and nausea.

Later, Jenner took to Twitter to announce she would not be able to fly to Paris for the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week. She was set to launch a new makeup collaboration with Olivier Rousteing.

“Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel,” Jenner wrote. “I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

She continued, “Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course this collection isn’t just for the runway… I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event. I’m SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It’s going to be an epic event, and I can’t wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I’m sending you all my love!!!”

When the Kylie Cosmetics CEO announced the partnership with Balmain, Jenner made it clear how important it was to work with them and Rousteing.

“His designs are so unique and whenever I wear one of his pieces, I feel confident and beautiful, and that’s how I’ve always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner said in a press release. “About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year, and I’m so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show.”

It appears that Jenner is no longer in the hospital. On Sunday, she shared a photo of the fall purses she has in her closet. She also shared videos in her Instagram Story from her home. In another post, Jenner shared a mirror selfie, showing herself wearing a pink Chanel shirt.

Photo credit: Getty Images