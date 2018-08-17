Kylie Jenner to Take Stormi on Tour With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi, in February, and the 6-month old is ready to hit the road.

Scott recently released his album ASTROWORLD and is set to tour for the project, officially announcing his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour on Thursday.

Following the announcement, Jenner revealed on Instagram that she and Stormi will be joining the rapper on the trek.

Alongside a photo of the tour’s official graphic, the makeup mogul wrote, “Me and storm ready for tour.”

As she and Scott developed their relationship while on one of Scott’s tours, it’s only natural that they bring their baby girl along for the next round.

Jenner shared the story in a recent interview with GQ, revealing that she and the rapper connected during Coachella in 2017.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” she said. “So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other.”

“And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you,’” she concluded. “So I just went on tour.”

The 21-year-old shared that her family “knows that I do whatever I’m going to do,” so she simply “rode off into the sunset.”

“We had a lot of downtime,” she recalled of that time with Scott. “It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

After her 21st birthday last week, Jenner has been sharing a number of photos and videos of the couple’s daughter on social media, starting with a pair of photoshoot-quality snaps ringing in her birthday.

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift,” she captioned the first image. “What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel.”

The second read, “My heart.”

Over the weekend, she also gave fans a glimpse at some daddy-daughter time with a video of Scott holding his baby girl in his arms as music played.

“Do you like the music, baby?” Jenner asked her in the background, with the infant’s smile a seemingly enthusiastic yes.

