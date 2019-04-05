Kylie Jenner Snuggles up to Travis Scott in Steamy ‘Baecation’ Photos

Kylie Jenner shared two steamy new photos on Instagram Thursday, showing off a public display of affection towards her boyfriend, Travis Scott, while on vacation.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a gallery of two black and white photos of the couple sitting in shallow water in Mexico. In one photo, Jenner is seen sipping wine. “Baecation,” Jenner wrote in the caption, adding black heart and water emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott added his own caption to the post, writing “wifey” and adding heart and water emojis in his comment. He also included a queen, butterfly and rocket emojis.

View this post on Instagram baecation 🖤💦 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 4, 2019 at 12:39pm PDT

In the first four hours since the gallery was posted, it earned over 6 million likes.

The trip to Mexico was not just a relaxing break from reality for the two young stars. According to TMZ, the goal was to reconnect and mend their relationship, which had been through a rough patch while Scott is on his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour. The couple reportedly took their daughter, 1-year-old Stormi Webster, with them.

After the trip, a source told E! News the two are “in a really good place.”

“Kylie and Travis have mended their relationship and are in a really good place now,” the source told E! News. “They truly needed this vacation and alone time with one another.”

The source also suggested Jenner might be even deeper in love with Scott, 27, after seeing him interact with Stormi.

“Every time Kylie sees Travis interacting with Stormi and being a great father, she falls in love with him even more,” the source told E! News. “It was great for them to spend time together as a family, and Kylie feels more at ease about their relationship and where she stands with him.”

The couple is already back in Los Angeles though. On Monday, Jenner shared an adorable video on Instagram, showing Scott helping Stormi walk, while Stormi held a new Hermes Kelly back.

The trip came after reports earlier this year that Jenner and Scott’s relationship was in trouble. In February, Jenner reportedly accused Scott of cheating on her, in the wake of the scandal involving her best friend, Jordyn Woods, and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Scott denied the allegations, but it reportedly “damaged” their relationship. Jenner reportedly has trust issues, especially while Scott is away for so long on his tour.

“Travis keeps telling Kylie that she can trust him,” a PEOPLE source said. “He has been doing everything he can right now to regain her trust. He will soon be off for a few weeks and keeps saying he can’t wait to spend time with Kylie and Stormi.”

Scott’s tour resumes on Friday in Las Vegas before he goes on a month-long break. He will be appearing at several festivals throughout May, including Rocking Loud in Maimi on May 11 and Boston Calling on May 26.

Photo credit: Getty Images