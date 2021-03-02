Kylie Jenner Rocks Shades in 'Fergalicious' Bikini Photo

✖

Kylie Jenner took a trip back to 2006 for her latest bikini photo on Instagram Monday. She posted a green two-piece, posing in a sultry way against a blank wall. The caption featured lyrics from Fergie's 2006 hit "Fergalicious," and the post quickly picked up over 4.4 million likes in less than four hours.

"My body stay vicious/I be up in the gym just working on my fitness/He's my witness (oh, wee)," reads the lyrics Jenner, 23, included alongside the photo. Jenner was only 9 years old when "Fergalicious" was released on Fergie's first solo album, The Duchess, in 2006. The song was a smash hit when it was released, peaking at the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the time. Jenner's tribute to the song also served as an advertisement for Jenner's Kylie Skin line, as she tagged the brand's Instagram page in her post.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star's latest post came just hours after her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, appeared to give a subtle shout-out to Jenner. Woods posted a selfie in her Instagram Story earlier Monday, using the Kylie+Kendall slim filter created by an Instagram fan. Woods, 23, did not mention the Jenner sisters in the post, but fans saw it as a subtle nod from one former friend to the other.

Woods and Jenner were close friends until February 2019, when word surfaced that Woods allegedly kissed Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter True, during a house party. Woods later denied there was anything between her and Thompson during an episode of Red Table Talk, but this did not suddenly repair the rift. Instead, Woods moved out of the home she shared with Jenner. They have not been seen together publicly since.

While Woods and Jenner have never reunited, at least in public, Kardashian and Thompson reconciled. Kardashian even sparked engagement rumors when she shared a photo of herself with a big ring on her finger while modeling Good American brand shoes. Kardashian and Thompson's relationship has been a major subject in the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In one recent preview, Thompson had a serious chat with Kardashian's older sister Kim Kardashian about the relationship.

"I don't even think to her anymore that it's about getting over the past and the things that you guys have been through," Kim told Thompson when they discussed why Kardashian would be apprehensive about taking him back. "I think it's just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she's totally fine, otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7." Thompson said he wished Kardashian would ignore public opinion, and Kim told the basketball player it was up to him to tell Kardashian how he really felt.

"Honestly, I just think that you should talk to her," Kim told Thompson in the scene. "You should just tell her that you don't wanna rush her process, but if you were to explain to her that you don't want to be this kept secret because she's so embarrassed. ...Tell her that makes you sad, and that makes you feel a way." KUWTK's last season begins on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET on E! Network.