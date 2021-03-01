Jordyn Woods Gives Subtle Shout out to Ex-Best Friend Kylie Jenner 2 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

✖

Jordyn Woods seemed to shout-out her former best friend Kylie Jenner in an Instagram Story post on Monday. The model shared a selfie using the Kylie+Kendal slim filter, created by user sasha_soul_art. This is one of Woods' most overt mentions of Jenner since she was swept up in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal two years ago.

Woods has been active on Instagram in the last few days as she arrived in Minneapolis, Minnesota for a visit with her boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. She took a selfie with Jenner's filter in the car, then gave fans a tour of Towns' home. She said: "A sweet gesture, you know, I just had to get on a flight and come to Minnesota because he just got home, too. So, I am now in Minnesota, and it is so beautiful outside. I don't think I'll ever get used to how cold it is, though."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴊᴏʀᴅʏɴ ᴡᴀʀʀɪᴏʀꜱ (@jordyn.warriors)

Woods still did not mention Jenner directly, nor comment on the rift between them. Jenner and Woods were practically inseparable up until 2019, when rumors circulated that Woods had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend and the father of her child, NBA player Tristan Thompson. However, Woods later claimed that she was more of a victim in that circumstance during an interview on Red Table Talk.

By then, the reputational damage had already been done, and Woods was no longer on speaking terms with Jenner. The two have had little communication since, and Woods has not appeared in any reality shows or promotional material with them. Thompson, on the other hand, was recently featured in a new ad for Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 20.

In the comments under the commercial, a fan asked: "So... is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordan [sic] again?" Khloe responded angrily: "I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever — and I mean EVER — told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do."

"I have no ill feelings toward ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all," Khloe went on. "Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F— UP!"

The outburst left some fans even more confused, wondering why Jenner would maintain the separation from Woods if there was really no ill will between her and the rest of the family. Many hoped for an explanation when KUWTK Season 20 premires on Thursday, March 18 on E!