Kylie Jenner Reveals Cause of Scar Shown on GQ Cover

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are GQ‘s latest cover stars, and while the pair made headlines for their candid interview, Jenner also attracted attention due to the large scar on her leg, which was displayed on the magazine’s cover as she posed with Scott.

“When I was about 5 my sister and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall-enclosed gate,” she said, via People. “After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It’s smaller now though because I grew!”

In a 2015 Instagram post, Jenner wrote, “I love my scar.”

In their GQ interview, Jenner and Scott got personal about their relationship, revealing that they met at Coachella in 2017 and quickly bonded after Jenner joined the rapper on tour.

“I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset,” she said. “I did the whole tour with him.”

“We had a lot of downtime. It was organic,” the 20-year-old explained. “And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

In February, the couple welcomed daughter Stormi, and Jenner explained that she and Scott are now “a family” while sharing a story of how she flew to Houston to see Scott “for a few hours.”

“When we fight, it’s usually just because we’ve been away from each other for too long and we didn’t see each other for like two weeks,” she said. “And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other, but I was like, ‘I just need to go and fix this and go back.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paola Kudacki for GQ