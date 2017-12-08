How the Kardashians Have Been Hiding Their Baby Bumps

Both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are expected to become new moms in 2018, and the two women are going to great lengths to hide their baby bumps from the public.

Reportedly, Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott will welcome a baby girl in February, and then Kardashian is said to be pregnant with a baby boy that is due sometime in the spring of 2018.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, in order to play coy with fans, both women have been doing things like wearing baggy clothes in public and carrying large bags in front of their torsos, in order to block the view of their growing baby bumps.

Just last month Kardashian was photographed in LAX wearing a baggy black hoodie and carrying a large purse in front of herself, as reported by PEOPLE.

Now that winter has begun to set-in, they’ve also resorted to over-sized parkas and coats to hide their figures as well.

Another one of the most frequently used tricks, especially by Jenner, is to take up-close selfies, which typically only shows the mogul from the shoulder and above, in order to keep from revealing any baby bump growth.

The women have also posted photos on social media that feature other people, possibly in an effort to take the focus off themselves.

Outfits with high-waists are another way the two have been able to keep fans guessing. Since these outfits usually have a waist that sits just above where the midsection is, it makes it more difficult to notice the bump.

Finally, when it comes to filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters have learned to carefully place inanimate objects in front of themselves.

In the recent Keeping Up with the Kardashians holiday special, Khloe did some cooking and strategically set the mixer directly between herself and the camera filming her, presumably so as not to give a peek at her baby bump.