Kylie Jenner Sneaks in One More Halloween Post as She Reveals Fairy Costume, and Fans Love It

Kylie Jenner revealed yet another Halloween costume in an Instagram post on Friday night. The makeup mogul shared a series of photos in which she is dressed as a fairy princess. She wore a short, glittery purple skirt with pointy fairy ears. In the caption she wrote, “Last night was magical” with a fairy emoji.

View this post on Instagram last night was magical 🧚🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2019 at 6:57pm PDT

Jenner’s parade of Halloween outfits started last week when she attended Demi Lovato’s Halloween party. For that, she dressed up as Madonna while her best friend Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou went as Britney Spears as an homage to the 2003 MTV VMA kiss those two singers shared on stage.

Then on Monday, Jenner dressed as a Playboy bunny for Karanikolaou’s Bunny-themed party. It was there that the 22-year-old billionaire was seen having a good time with rapper Drake.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.

From there, Jenner shared images of her photo shoot for V. She recreated Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” sequence from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Jenner then transformed herself into Ariel from The Little Mermaid. In the caption on Instagram, she wrote, “Ariel grew up.”

It didn’t appear that Jenner attended any of her Halloween functions with a date. She and boyfriend Travis Scott broke up last month but are still on good terms.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” one source previously told Us Weekly about their relationship. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in that respect.”

Jenner herself said on Twitter after the split, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”