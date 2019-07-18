Kylie Jenner Fans Lose It After She Posts ‘Opposites Attract’ Matching Dress Photo With BFF Stassie

Kylie Jenner fans can’t get enough of her photos with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou while the Kylie Cosmetics founder treats her closest friends to a Turks and Caicos girls getaway, courtesy of the newly-launched Kylie Skin Summer Body collection.

In a photo shared Wednesday, Jenner and Karanikolaou pose in matching low-cut velour Balenciaga mini-dresses, with Jenner in pink and Karanikolaou in blue. Both give the camera a seductive look and step with one leg forward. “opposites attract,” Jenner captioned the photo, adding blue and pink heart emojis.

Fans instantly went wild for the fiery photo, reacting in the comments section.

“Bomb [as f—]” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wifey material,” someone else said.

“Gorgeous ladies,” another wrote.

Jenner hasn’t been shy about sharing photos and video clips from the tropical getaway with friends like Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, her makeup artist Ariel Tejada and her assistant Victoria Villarroel. Even boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi tagged along for the extravagant trip.

In a photo in front of Jenner’s private jet (painted with the words “Kylie Skin,” no less), the two parents smooched for the camera while holding 17-month-old Stormi.

Karanikolaou isn’t the only pal Jenner’s twinning with — the trip has featured non-stop matching outfits, including matching black bikinis with Richie, who is dating Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

But not all fans remain convinced that Jenner’s not pulling one over on fans; plenty have complained of several Photoshop fails posted throughout the trip.

Jenner, 21, is the first billionaire in her famous-as-famous-can-be family, with trips like this quickly becoming the norm for her and her inner circle. Inside Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, the young mogul opened up about how her upbringing has a major influence on how she prioritizes work and family as a businesswoman, girlfriend and mother.

“Honestly, I don’t remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old,” she said. “I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me. Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded.”

When it comes to being stressed, she said she’s no different from her masses of fans, and that she’s found a way to manage stress that works for her.

“There are definitely moments when I get stressed out,” she said.

“I’ll take the week off and spend more time with Stormi, or I like to go on trips when I’m feeling overwhelmed. I just have my little message in life. I feel that we all do, even if you’re not famous. As human beings, we get stressed out and we all have our little way of coming back together.”

