Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Photo Gives First Look at Stormi’s Face

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, and the new mom gave the world the first glimpse of her newborn’s face on March 1 when she celebrated Stormi’s 1-month birthday.

In a pair of snaps, Jenner stands outside in a printed sweatsuit cradling her baby girl, who wears a white knit ensemble with an adorable pair of ears on top.

The second photo gives just a glimpse of Stormi’s face, with the infant sporting a head of black hair as she naps in her mom’s arms.

Since Stormi’s birth, Jenner has shared one photo of her baby girl, posting a snap of Stormi grasping her mom’s finger that coincided with her birth announcement.

The post of Jenner holding her daughter immediately followed a set of Snapchat clips that featured the 20-year-old showing off her post-baby body.

“1 monthhhh,” Jenner captioned the videos.

Stormi’s dad also commemorated his daughter’s 1 month birthday, with Scott posting a shot of the infant wearing a pink sweater that read “Daddy” with a heart around it.

Since announcing Stormi’s birth, Jenner has returned to social media, using her multiple platforms to promote her makeup brand’s most recent launch, which was inspired by her daughter.

The Kylie Cosmetics Weather Collection, which launched on Feb. 28, includes products with names like “Calm Before the Storm,” “Eye of the Storm,” “True Love,” “Sunshine,” “Rockabye,” “Little Wonder,” “Angel,” “Heaven Sent” and “Sweet Storm.”

“So, before I open my newest collection I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background,” Jenner shared in an Instagram story. “I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. And right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me.”

