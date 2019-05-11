Kylie Jenner Caught by Fans Photoshopping Waist in Met Gala Photo

Fans called out Kylie Jenner this week for allegedly Photoshopping a Met Gala picture to make her waist look slimmer.

Jenner has had a remarkable transformation since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, last year. However, some fans think she took it even further, digitally altering a photo of herself from the Met Gala for her Instagram. The picture shows Jenner on the red carpet, where some say she used an airbrushing technique to shrink her waist.

Many fans posted side-by-side images like the one below. It is not easy to tell for sure, but it looks like Jenner might have changed her shape in the picture. Her Instagram version has a different shade than the other, likely thanks to a filter on the app. So far, Jenner has not responded to the accusations of Photoshop.

“Shout out to my beautiful glam goddesses,” Jenner wrote in the caption, tagging the artists and stylists who helped with her Met Gala look.

Jenner’s older sister, Kendall, was also accused of altering photos from the event. Fans believe she shrunk her own head in a picture before posting in on social media.

The Jenners and Kardashians are constantly getting accused of Photoshopping or otherwise altering photos before posting them on social media. At this point, the sisters rarely even acknowledge the controversy, which outrages some fans all the more. Whenever Kylie Jenner posts ads for her make-up company, for example, the replies and comments instantly fill with sarcastic questions about whether Photoshop is included with the palettes.

In March of 2018, Kim Kardashian responded to one photoshop accusation and seemed to make the controversy that much worse. Fans noticed a car badly warped in the background of one of her pictures, and after several days of outrage, Kardashian finally posted an explanation on her website.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail,’” she wrote. “So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL.”

This answer did not satisfy everyone, and Kardashian finally dropped the matter. The Kardashian-Jenner family has since maintained a tight-lipped policy on Photoshop accusations.