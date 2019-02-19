Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Plastic Surgery and Travis Scott Engagement Rumors

Kylie Jenner hears the rumors swirling about her, and she’s not afraid to address them.

First up: the rumors that she’s undergone extensive plastic surgery — which she says is false. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Paper magazine that while she has “fillers” in her face, she’s never gone totally under the knife.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” Jenner said. “I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.”

When asked if it was all simply about knowing the right ways to apply makeup, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said, “I mean, no. It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.”

As far as the second rumor she cleared up via Paper, it’s that she and boyfriend Travis Scott aren’t yet married — or even engaged, like many fans have speculated over recent weeks and months since they welcomed daughter Stormi last year.

“I’ll let everybody know,” when it happens, Jenner said, adding that she wouldn’t keep it a secret.

She said that while motherhood changed her life for the better, she always knew she wanted to do it early. “It’s genuinely what I wanted… to be a young mom,” the 21-year-old said. “I thought, ‘This is what I want to do, and if people accept it or don’t accept it than I’m OK with every outcome.’”

Jenner’s explanation, while published on Tuesday, was actually given to Paper back in January, a few weeks before she held Stormi’s extravagant first birthday bash. Since then, more engagement speculation has grown rampant after she showed off a glitzy ring on her left ring finger on social media.

In the video, she drives with her left hand on the steering wheel of her custom made Rolls Royce, with a big diamond ring visible. It’s not the first time fans have noticed some bling and wondered about her relationship status. As recently as January, she posted a photo with a different diamond ring on her ring finger.

She and Scott even refer to each other as “hubby” or “wifey” on social media and in public.

However, Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show recently that Jenner is not engaged.

“I think she would have told me,” Kardashian said. “She’s pretty secretive, but I’m sure she would have told me. I’m not really sure. But I don’t think [she’s engaged].”

Photo credit: David Crotty / Contributor / Getty