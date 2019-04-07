‘KUWTK’ Preview: Kourtney Kardashian Takes Chance, Allows Scott Disick on Family Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are coming together as exes to create the best life for their children.

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian opens up about allowing her longtime ex, with whom she shares son Mason, 9, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 4, on a family vacation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TONIGHT! Brand new Keeping Up starts at 9/8c on E! pic.twitter.com/SgTTm9wjFx — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 7, 2019

“I was worried about Scott, but it’s really nice to see Scott in full dad mode,” she confesses to the camera. “And I feel like he’s really focused on this family trip.”

Disick was thrilled that his relationship with Kardashian had leveled out to the point in which he could be included on the vacation, admitting, “Being able to be together with our kids, I couldn’t be happier that I’m on this trip.”

Talking directly to the mother of his children, he reminded her, “We’ve always said that we’re gonna try to be family. This is as close as we can get.”

Kardashian and Disick may have split in 2015, but the club promoter’s close ties with his ex’s family have kept him close through their ups and downs while figuring out their relationship as it pertains to co-parenting. Both reality personalities have also moved on romantically, with Disick’s longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie even spending time with Kardashian now.

“She sees Scott and Sofia all the time,” a source told Us Weekly recently. “They are in a good place.”

The three even vacationed together to Cabo San Lucas over the holidays, taking the kids on a trip all together.

“Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

“Everyone really likes Sofia. She’s really sweet and she’s so good with the kids. They all get along, it’s crazy,” the source continued. “When you get to a stage with your ex and you can be around him and his new [girlfriend], that’s a great stage to be in, and Kourtney knows how lucky they are. Kourt and Scott make sure to make everything as normal as possible for the kids.”

Kardashian herself has spoken out about their non-traditional arrangement, saying on TODAY in February, “I feel like I show a message too of, like, parents can get along and work together. We travel together and … I think it’s a good message to show other people.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images