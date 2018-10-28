‘KUWTK’ Preview: Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Elaborate Baby Shower

Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will dedicate a bulk of its time to Khloé Kardashian’s baby shower.

The preview for the episode promises an inside look at the celebration that Kris Jenner dubbed “Koko’s Wonderland.” Elaborate floral arrangements fill the space and she and her sisters mark the pending arrival of baby True.

“I literally feel like I’m dreaming,” Kardashian said. “There’s no way this baby shower is for me.”

It’s my baby shower episode tonight! 💕 9/8c on E! pic.twitter.com/O0jeFanwtl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2018

The episode, which was filmed before Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal made headlines, will also feature Kardashian nervous about the move to Cleveland, Ohio.

“I’m leaving L.A. and when I come back, I’m bringing back a baby,” Kardashian said. “That’s crazy, but exciting.”

Elsewhere, in the episode, Kardashian’s sisters Kim and Kylie will get some time in the spotlight.

Kylie is shown sitting amongst piles of clothes, talking to Kim. She is frustrated about her weight gain, which occurred during her pregnancy. She cannot fit into any clothes she owns, which makes her uncomfortable.

“Nothing in my closet fits me,” Kylie said. “I’m just getting comfortable with my body again since Stormi. It’s kind of discouraging.”

Kim will also get a solo segment dedicated to her attendance to the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. Kim and her husband, Kanye West, famously attended the political demonstration with their oldest child, 5-year-old North.

The rally was apparently very inspirational for Kim, as she walked away motivated to fight for change.

“If we just pick up and get things done, I think we can change the world for the better,” she said.

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian seem to be on the back burner this week, but they are shown attending Kardashian’s baby shower.

While Kardashian’s on-show plot is very inspirational at the moment, current events are a bit more bleak. She has been dealing with all kinds of relationship drama stemming from Thompson’s past infidelity.

She is currently visiting Thompson in Cleveland, but it is unclear if she will move there with him. Earlier this month, it was reported by E! News that Kardashian was seriously questioning the move.

“Khloé had everything planned to leave for Cleveland early last week, and decided not to go,” an unnamed source said on Oct. 8. “She doesn’t feel comfortable to leave her home and family in L.A. and head back to her life in Cleveland right now. She isn’t ready to go.”

The sourced added, “Khloé has had many ups and downs lately with Tristan. Her and Tristan are not in the best place currently. Khloé wants to work things out for the sake of True, but it has been very difficult recently. She has huge trust issues that she has not overcome, and it’s definitely caused a rift. Khloé thought things would blow over, but she still has insecurities deep down.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.