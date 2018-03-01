Khloe Kardashian Explodes at ‘Selfish’ Sister Kourtney on ‘KUWTK’

Khloé Kardashian is telling off sister Kourtney for her chronic lateness in Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a clip from the upcoming episode, Khloé and sister Kim Kardashian are impatiently waiting for Kourtney to show up at their hotel room during a sister trip to San Francisco.

“What is she doing?” Khloé asks Kim, who is awaiting Kourtney getting ready. “Like you’re on your phone, you don’t see me calling?”

When Kourtney finally walks in talking on her cell phone, Khloé calls her out, “Kourt, I’m being serious. You need to figure out your life.”

“I’m on the phone with Larsa!” Kourtney replies, shocked at her sister’s anger.

“But then I’m saying so you shouldn’t be on your phone. We’ve been waiting for you for 30 minutes,” Khloé says, clearly ticked off by her sister’s nonchalance.

“I was getting ready!” Kourtney insists.

“But you’re always like this and we’re just waiting for you and waiting for you,” Khloé says. “It’s crazy.”

“I don’t have time to listen to you yell,” Kourtney tells Khloé

“I don’t have time to wait for you. I don’t wanna go on trips if this is how you are every f—ing time,” Khloé yells. “You don’t care how selfish that is?”

Can the sisters make up and enjoy their trip? Or is their San Francisco getaway doomed from the start?

It appears that the two make up at least enough for the pregnant Revenge Body host to spill the sex of her baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson to her sisters. The couple announced in December they were expecting their first child together, and while Khloé has been incredibly open about all parts of her pregnancy, she has yet to reveal the sex of her baby.

In another promo for the finale, Khloé finally reveals what she’s having to those closest to her.

“Do you want to know what I’m having?” the mom-to-be teases in the promo.

“I’m shocked,” says Kourtney, before she and Kim wrap their sister in a hug.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale airs Sunday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!