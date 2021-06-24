'KUWTK' Bonus Clip Reveals Kim Kardashian Clogged the Toilet and Tried to Blame It on One Sister

✖

Kim Kardashian didn't shy away from talking about some TMI bathroom drama during bonus footage from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Talking with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick in a clip published after the E! show wrapped its 20th and final season, Kim admits she was freaking out over what just went down in the bathroom.

"Guys, I don't know what to do," Kim tells the trio. "I went number two in that bathroom and it won't flush. It's really embarrassing. I was going to blame it on Kendall [Jenner], I should have done that." While her sisters can't help but laugh, Disick comments, "I didn't even think you did that."

It's then that the conversation turns to Khloé's surrogacy journey as she and then-beau Tristan Thompson looked to give daughter True, 3, a little brother or sister. "Dr. A just said it probably wasn't the best idea for me to carry," Khloé explains, asking Kim. "What is your opinion on me doing the surrogate?"

Kim, who used a surrogate for her two youngest children, recalled, "The first time was so scary. I did a FaceTime first and then I invited them over for dinner with their two kids and Kanye [West] and her husband. I wanted to meet them all face-to-face. I wanted to feel and see if this energy would was going to work for us. She was amazing and her husband was so great."

While Khloé and Thompson were invested in finding a surrogate to expand their family, she revealed during Sunday's KUWTK reunion that their surrogacy plans "fell through." "It’s a lot to do with COVID," the reality star said. "I did have one and then it fell through. There are so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I’m still on that journey. It’s just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not."

The Good American co-founder called the experience a "very tedious, hard process," which surprised her based on watching Kim go through something similar. "I swear it felt like she said, ‘I want to get pregnant,’ and two weeks later she found a surrogate," she said. Another complication is Khloé and Thompson's split, which Page Six reported happened after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed during an April interview that she hooked up with Thompson in the fall.

In Sunday's reunion, she opened up about trusting Thompson again after numerous cheating scandals: "I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way," the mother-of-one shared. "I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else."