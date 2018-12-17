Khloe Kardashian Comes for Commenter Who Claims Kim’s Daughter Chicago Doesn’t Have Her DNA

Khloé Kardashian is not here to play. The 34-year-old clapped back at an Instagram user who made a remark regarding sister Kim Kardashian‘s 11-month-old daughter, Chicago West, who she and husband Kanye West welcomed via surrogate earlier this year.

Kim, 38, shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram Sunday, with tons of her commenters pointing out how much Chicago looks like her. Sister Kylie Jenner commented, “Omg Chicago,” to which an Instagram user wrote that Chicago “would either look MORE like Kanye or the surrogate mother.”

Kardashian, who has been known to clap back at outspoken commenters as of late, came to her older sister’s defense.

“If you don’t really know about someone’s situation then maybe you should not comment,” she wrote. “Try informing yourself first before you make such silly statements doll. Your passive wanna be petty comment is simply uneducated. Chicago is completely Kimberly’s biological child. Praise the lord she was able to have a surrogate and that we are blessed with sweet gorgeous Chi Chi.”

The Good American designer later added a second response asking the commenter to “be more informed before speaking on something that you don’t know anything about apparently. Chicago is Kimberly’s DNA. Her and her husband made embryos and then they were blessed enough to have a surrogate carry their child for them since Kimberly is unable to. God bless modern medicine.”

The follower replied to Kardashian, apologizing for speaking when “there were things” she didn’t know. “Either way she’s beautiful,” the follower added.

Kardashian has been calling out internet trolls as of late. Last month, she slammed rumors that she was the reason her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, broke up with his ex, Jordan Craig, when Craig was six months pregnant.

“PS he never left ANYONE for me,” she wrote at the time. “I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.”

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their first child, daughter True Thompson, in April, days after news broke that Thompson cheated on her at various points throughout her pregnancy. Kardashian has been more open about speaking about the incident as of late, especially as the drama aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this fall.

“I’ll never understand either,” she wrote in the comments section of a clip from the show. “I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes.”