Khloe Kardashian Addresses 'Scary' Surrogacy Concerns With Tristan Thompson in 'KUWTK' Sneak Peek

The thought of surrogacy is scaring Khloé Kardashian and she isn't afraid to admit it. In a new super teaser that was released of the upcoming 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American founder admitted to her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson that she's afraid of letting someone else carry their second child. The two already share their daughter True together, but have been seriously considering having a second baby; however, surrogacy may be the way to go for Kardashian but she's doesn't seem thrilled about it.

"You're trusting the surrogate with your unborn child and it's just scary," she told the Boston Celtics player. There's a lot that's up in the air when it comes to their relationship as a couple. In fact, another bit showed Scott Disick's confusion on their status. "You're talking about having another child together but you don't want to say you're official," he questioned Thompson. The NBA player then replied by saying it's not like they're a "secret."

14 years of keeping up has come down to this. Watch the final season of #KUWTK Thursday, March 18 only on E! pic.twitter.com/csmCfHp5T0 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 8, 2021

While this was a shocking moment to see, it wasn't the only one that has fans ready for the brand new episodes ahead. While her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are all moms to beautiful children, there's always been a lingering question on when Kendall Jenner may decide to have children. While she's always played coy throughout the years when touching on the burning topic of discussion, she did reveal in this sneak peek that she does want children and "soon."

"I want kids badly, and soon too," Jenner said. Throughout the years, Jenner has kept a joking attitude about not being a mom, taking to social media a number of times to point out that she's still not a mom yet, but she's also relayed in the past that she's in no rush either. That may be a different story for her now following her statement in the clip.

The almost two-minute video showed several moments of the family on what's to come, but also touched on moments from the past, from Kourtney giving birth to the terrifying ripple effect of what Kim went through after being robbed in Paris. As little glimpses into the upcoming season keep coming out, fans are only more excited for what's next for the Kardashian and Jenner families.