Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Not Back Together, Despite New Photo Together

Friday night, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari sparked rumors that they were back together after previously announcing their divorce. The estranged couple posted the same photo and caption on their social media platforms, but this message did not confirm a reunion. The two are reportedly still single.

PEOPLE spoke to a source on Friday night after the photo surfaced on Instagram. "They are friends and single. They will always have each other's back no matter what," the source told the outlet. Some fans saw the news and expressed sadness about the couple not getting back together. Others simply said that the message meant that Cutler and Cavallari would be working together to raise their children while remaining friends.

"Taking it this is a big eff you to Madison Lecroy’s live last night. Where she bashed Kristin’s parenting and said Jay was relieved to not be with her etc..." one fan commented on Instagram. Several other people agreed with this sentiment, expressing the opinion that Cutler and Cavallari were taking shots at the rumors of relationships with Southern Charm stars Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll.

Since their divorce, Cutler and Cavallari have become embroiled in the relationship drama between LeCroy and Kroll. The former Bears QB was reportedly linked to LeCroy, and she added to the rumors by saying that she doesn't "kiss and tell." Meanwhile, Kroll said that Cavallari had "slid into the DMs" of his costar Craig Conover before a night out together. Kroll also said that "We just all get along so, so well," in response to questions about "anything going on" there. He also said that Cavallari is "just living her best life" following her divorce.

Cutler and Cavallari married in 2013 and have three kids together, two boys and a girl: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. However, they announced their divorce in April 2020 and surprised several supporters. They released a joint statement saying that they still love and respect each other but that they've simply been "growing apart."

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," their statement read. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."