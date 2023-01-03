Kristin Cavallari Spotted Getting Cozy With 'Bachelorette' Alum on New Year's Eve

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are sparking dating rumors after the Laguna Beach and Bachelorette alum kicked off 2023 getting cozy alongside friends Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 39, were spotted getting up close and personal in a number of social media posts uploaded on Jan. 1, including one video Tartick filmed of the reality stars in an embrace on the dance floor.

Tartick also posted a video of the group's night out in which he repeatedly asked Cameron what he was doing in Nashville and if he is single. The model flipped the script in his refusal to answer, instead asking Tartick about his relationship with Bristowe, to whom he's been engaged since 2021.

This isn't the first time Cameron and Cavallari have sparked romance rumors. In April 2022, the two were photographed kissing while filming an Uncommon James promo video, but The Hills alum denied there was anything going on outside of their professional relationship. "Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him," she told Entertainment Tonight of working with Cameron. "There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise. If I was, I would not answer the question, put it that way. ... Nothing is going on. He was a hired actor, OK?"

The Bachelor Nation star added to E! News at the time, "We had so much fun. The video that we made together is gonna be crazy and exciting and fun to watch. Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around. I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic."

Cavallari has remained largely single since filing for divorce from Jay Cutler after seven years of marriage in April 2020. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart," wrote the former spouses in a joint statement to Instagram at the time. The exes share children Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7.

Cameron first entered the spotlight as the runner-up Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019 and would go on to date Gigi Hadid briefly. Cameron would then go on to date Camila Kendra before the two split in August 2021 after less than a year, moving on with Paige Lorenze before their brief romance came to an end in August 2022.