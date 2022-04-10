Kristin Cavallari Clears Air Over Rumored Romance With 'The Bachelorette' Alum

✖

Are Kristin Cavallari and The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron an item? That's certainly what some believe after the two were seen kissing on the set of Cavallari's Uncommon James photoshoot. But, the Laguna Beach alum dispelled those very rumors in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Despite what people may have seen from the photoshoot, Cavallari and Cameron kept things strictly professional. She told ET, "Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him." Cavallari continued, "I hired him to play my love interest in our fall campaign video. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise." The Uncommon James founder added that if she really was dating Cameron, she probably would not be as forthcoming about the topic, saying, "If I was, I would not answer the question, put it that way."

E! News reported that Cavallari and Cameron were seen kissing during her Uncommon James photoshoot in Joshua Tree, California on Monday. Although, as Cavallari, herself, said, it was a professional endeavor and there was nothing romantic going on. Still, she reflected on their shoot fondly and said that they had a blast. She explained, "Honestly, we had so much fun. I can't say enough good stuff about him. There is no ego whatsoever. He is just very chill, up for anything."

These romance rumors come almost exactly two years after Cavallari announced her split from Jay Cutler, to whom she was married for 10 years. The couple, who share three children, issued a joint statement at the time. Their message read, "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Since their split, Cavallari has been linked with Southern Charm's Craig Conover and comedian Jeff Dye. The reality star also had a brief romance with country singer Chase Rice in mid-2021. In October 2021, a couple of months after she was linked to Rice, Cavallari stated that she was "currently not dating anyone." She also said, "In a general sense, yes, I have been [dating]. No one serious, though – I've just been having fun."