Kristin Cavallari Kisses 'Bachelorette' Alum in New Photos

✖

Kristin Cavallari got hot and heavy with The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron for an upcoming Uncommon James photoshoot. The Laguna Beach alum and Bachelor Nation favorite were spotted kissing for the camera while on the set of the campaign for Cavallari's jewelry line, but an insider source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are "just friends."

"Kristin Cavallari met Tyler Cameron while they were filming for E!," the source continued. "Kristin invited Tyler to shoot a campaign with her Monday for her upcoming Uncommon James Line. The two are just friends." Cavallari shared one shot from the campaign to her Instagram Monday, and while Cameron's face doesn't appear in the photo, fans put together the clues quickly enough to piece together his identity.

The photos came just a day after the MTV alum shared during an Instagram Story Q&A that she was ready to get back out in the dating pool after her 2020 split from ex-husband Jay Cutler. "I've honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff," Cavallari wrote when a fan asked if she was dating currently. "I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I'm ready for a relationship. And yes, I realize that didn't really answer that question... let's just say this: When you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it's amazing what you will start to attract."

Cavallari has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye and singer Chase Rice since her split from Cutler, but hasn't confirmed anything serious. The Very Cavallari alum added, "I think it's crucial to be happy on your own before entering into a relationship. No one can make you happy or fill a void. That's an inside job." When it comes to a future partner, Cavallari said she's looking for someone who can be a "rock" for her. "Someone who is so comfortable in their own skin, who is stable and has their own s- going on," she explained. "I want a good, sweet guy. I'm done with narcissist a-holes, thank you very much." Asked if she was happy by another follower, Cavallari answered, "I love this question because yes, I am. This is the first time in my entire life I can truly say that."