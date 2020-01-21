Kristin Cavallari Just Reunited With ‘Hills’ Co-Stars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge

Kristin Cavallari has made quite a career for herself following her breakthrough on MTV’s The Hills. The reality show debuted in 2006 and went until 2010, and helped launched the career of Cavallari along with fellow co-stars, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge. On Monday, the three were back together.

The Very Cavallari star posted a photo of her alongside her former castmates in a post that caused quite the stir on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“WHEN THE HILLS AND VERY CAVALLARI COLLIDE! Today with these 2 pretty ladies who will be on an upcoming episode of @verycavallari in a few weeks,” she wrote in the caption, tagging both ladies at the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 20, 2020 at 3:03pm PST

Very Cavallari is currently in its third season, and it’s unclear what the two former stars of The Hills will be doing when they make an appearance. Perhaps it’s just a get together with Cavallari, or it could be some sort of partnership with her growing jewelry and accessories brand.

That being said, seeing the three together again had many of her followers feeling nostalgic. One follower in particular typed, “My 14 year old self is screaming!”

“They never aged since high school,” one user commented.

“You all look amazing! Glad you are all still friends and look happy,” another wrote.

Earlier in the month, Cavallari caught up with PopCulture.com where she talked about finding the perfect balance between her growing business and being a mom. She credited sticking “to a routine” as to what makes everything possible despite her busy schedule and making sure her weekends are always for her kids.

During filming for her show, she also has a strict no filming policy of her children as she doesn’t want them to be caught up in the world of reality television without fully understanding what they’re doing.

“I feel like I’ve kind of figured out what balance is for me and I feel like I have two buckets, my family bucket and my work bucket,” she said. “Work never spills in over to family, and work can get a little crazy, just trying to balance all of that, but family is the most important thing to me and always will be.”

Her and husband Jay Cutler, who had a successful career in the NFL, share three children together but rarely involve any of their children on their social media posts.