Kristin Cavallari Mom-Shamed for Topless Boat Photo

Kristin Cavallari wowed her Instagram followers with a topless boat photo Thursday, taken off the coast of California's Catalina Island. Since Cavallari and her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, are parents to three children, some Instagram users tried to mommy-shame the reality TV star while others defended her right to share the photo. The Uncommon James founder shared the picture after she finally broke her silence on the divorce from Cutler.

Cavallari, 33, first shared a selfie from Catalina Island, Wednesday. She followed it up with the topless photo, which shows her standing at the front of the boat, with her back to the camera. "Pretending it’s Positano," she wrote in the caption, referring to the Italian coastal town. Cavallari also shared videos with her friends in her Instagram Story and another post of herself getting prepared to do press for her new cookbook, True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar: A Gluten Free Cookbook.

Cutler, 37, and Cavallari announced plans to divorce in April and they reportedly reached custody and property agreements in May. The former couple married in 2012 and are parents to three children, Camden, 7, Saylor, 4, and Jaxon, 5. In May, Cavallari announced she decided "not to continue" Very Cavallari, which aired on E! Network and followed the opening of her Uncommon James flagship store in Nashville.

Cavallari finally opened up about the split in an interview with PEOPLE earlier this week. "It didn't happen overnight," Cavallari said of the break-up. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made." The former Laguna Beach star said there was a lot the cameras did not see for Very Cavallari. "We definitely kept a lot of stuff private," she explained. "Producers saw stuff, but they didn't put it in the show — which is good, because I don't want my kids to ever [see that]." Scroll on for a look at the response to Cavallari's bikini photo.