'Very Cavallari' Ending at E!, Kristin Cavallari 'Decided Not to Continue'

On Tuesday, Kristin Cavallari announced some important news about the future of her E! series Very Cavallari. In an Instagram post, the reality star revealed that she would not be going forward with another season of the series. This news comes a few weeks after Cavallari announced her separation from her partner of about a decade, Jay Cutler.

On Instagram, Cavallari posted a snap from her time filming Very Cavallari in order to announce the news. In her caption for the post, she noted that she decided not to continue with the series as she embarks on "this new chapter in my life." She went on to share that she has loved working on Very Cavallari, which originally premiered back in July 2018, and that she was especially grateful to E! Entertainment for making the show possible. The reality star ended her statement by issuing a message directly to her fans, writing, "I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys."

Almost a month prior to this announcement, Cavallari expressed another major update to her fans. On April 26, she announced that she and Cutler were separating after ten years together. In her statement, which Cutler also posted on his Instagram account, she expressed that their separation was simply the result of two people growing apart. The statement read, "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

On May 4, PEOPLE reported that Cavallari and Cutler reached custody and property agreements. The couple, who share three children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 5, has "entered into a Permanent Parenting Plan" that involves the pair being named "joint primary residential parents." They will reportedly spend 182.5 days a year with their children and will alternate who gets to spend time with them on various holidays and school breaks. The publication also reported that the kids will "spend time with each parent in their respective residence during said parent's respective parenting time."