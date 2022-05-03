Kristin Cavallari Hosting 'Laguna Beach' Podcast With Former Flame and Fan-Favorite Cast Member

✖

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are taking it all the way back to their Laguna Beach days with a new rewatch podcast centered around their iconic MTV reality show from the 2000s. Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen will premiere this summer, reports Variety, coming to listeners via podcast production company Dear Media, which has already ordered 40 episodes across two seasons.

"So excited to finally be able to announce the podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen!!!!" Cavallari wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with her former flame and co-star. "We're gonna go back and watch seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach then break it all down for you guys! We're knee deep in recording and have had SO MUCH FUN. Season 1 will air in July! Details to come..."

Cavallari and Colletti's podcast is diving into the behind-the-scenes tea of Laguna Beach, and the two will be joined by their previous castmates, celebrity guests, and MTV insiders as they reveal "salacious, scandalous, and sensational behind-the-scenes stories," according to Dear Media. Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen also will is debuting a hotline for listeners to submit their questions to the two, and the juiciest will be answered on the show. Dear Media also announced "limited drops" of exclusive show merch for listeners who want to show off their fandom wherever they go.

"Eighteen years later and we're finally ready to revisit Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," Cavallari said in a statement to Variety. "Stephen and I can't wait to take listeners behind the scenes of what really went down, how it impacted us, and to relive those high-school days – the good, the bad and the ugly."

Coletti added, "I'm excited to take this ride down memory lane. I haven't seen the series since the show aired and look forward to unpacking a treasure trove of anecdotes for our audience. Partnering with Dear Media and Kristin makes for a dream scenario. Kristin brings the heat and I'll try to keep up... Some things never change."

The original Laguna Beach aired for just three seasons on MTV from 2004 to 2006, following the lives of eight upper-class teenagers living in the Orange County town, including Cavallari and Colletti's on-again, off-again romance. The MTV series would spawn spinoffs The Hills and eventually The Hills: New Beginnings. Stream it from the start on Paramount+.